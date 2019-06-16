Can-Am League Game Recaps

June 16, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Ottawa 5, Cuba 0 (Game 1)

The Ottawa Champions rode a dominant pitching performance from Phillippe Aumont to a 5-0 victory over the Cuban National Team in the opening game of a Father's Day doubleheader at RCGT Park.

Aumont had a perfect game going through the first five innings, but lost his bid for history with two out in the sixth inning on a double by pinch hitter Cesar Echvarria. But that would be the only baserunner that Aumont would allow in throwing the seven-inning complete game.

Jiandido Tromp went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a RBI, Malik Collymore had a 3-for-3 game, Leonardo Reginatto had a pair of RBIs, and Jordan Caillouet hit a solo HR to help pace the Champions offense, which knocked out 11 hits in the contest.

For Cuba, Yosimar De La Rosa allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings but was tagged with the loss.

Cuba 3, Ottawa 2 (Game 2)

The Cuban National Team salvaged the final game of their three-game series by defeating the Ottawa Champions 3-2 in the nightcap of a Father's Day doubleheader at RCGT Park.

Yoelkis Stevens went 2-for-4 with a solo HR, and Yordanis Matamoras went 2-for-4 as well to help push the Cubans seven-hit output in game two. The winning run was pushed across on a fielding error in the top of the sixth inning.

Four Cuban relievers combined to keep Ottawa off of the scoreboard in the game's final four innings, despite the Champions loading the bases in both the fifth and sixth innings. Wilson Cespedes got the win out of the bullpen for Cuba, while Rafael Thope notched the final five outs to pick up the save.

For Ottawa, Austin Chrismon allowed two runs - one earned - over five innings but did not factor in the decision.

Trois-Rivieres 2, Quebec 0 (Game 1)

The Trois-Rivieres used the longball to get by the Quebec Capitales, as the visitors won by a score of 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday at Stade Canac.

Taylor Brennan broke the scoreless deadlock in the 6th with a solo HR, his sixth HR of the season. One inning later, Michael Suchy hit a solo HR of his own to double the Aigles lead. For Suchy, it was his third round-tripper of the campaign.

The run support was more than enough for Cam Lafleur, who allowed just one hit over five innings, walking just one and striking out three. Tyler Ferguson tossed a scoreless sixth, and Garrett Mundell came on to close out the game for Trois-Rivieres.

Kody Ruedisili went 1-for-2 in a losing effort for Quebec.

Trois-Rivieres 5, Quebec 2 (Game 2)

The Trois-Rivieres Aigles swept the doubleheader - as well as the three-game series - from the Quebe Capitales, winning the nightcap by a score of 5-2 at Stade Canac.

Thomas Roulis had two of the Aigles five hits in game two, going 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored. David Glaude went 1-for-4 with a two-run single against his former team, and Tucker Nathans and Taylor Brennan also had hits for Trois-Rivieres.

The five runs were enough for Kevin McNorton, who gave up two runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings for his third win of the season. Cortland Cox and PJ Browne got the final four outs in succession, with Browne picking up his first professional save.

For Quebec, Tyson Gillies went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI.

Sussex County 5, Shikoku Island 2

Solid pitching and three sacrifice flies helped the Sussex County Miners defeat the Shikoku Island Independents 5-2 on Father's Day at Skylands Stadium.

Mikey Reynolds went 3-ffor-4, knocked home a run and scored once, and Trey Hair had two sacrifice flies and went 1-for-2 at the plate for the Miners. Cito Culver also went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scoring sac fly as well.

David Palladino pitched six-plus innings to get the win for Sussex County, allowing two runs on seven hits, walking just one batter and striking out seven. Jose Jose and Ryan Newell combined to hold Shikoku Island off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

For the Independents, Katsuya Sendo went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI.

New Jersey 6, Rockland 1

The New Jersey Jackals scored two runs in each of the first, third, and fifth innings to never trail in the game and cruise past the Rockland Boulders 6-1 on Father's Day at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Jay Gonzalez, Richard Stock, and Nelson Ward each had 2 hits on the afternoon, with Stock and Ward hitting back-to-back HRs in the third inning. Emilio Guerrero added a two-run double to help pace the Jackals, as those four batters combined for seven of the eight Jackals hits.

Brendan Butler allowed one unearned run on two hits in 7 1/3 innings pitched for New Jersey, and three relievers nailed down the final five outs to secure the win for New Jersey.

For Rockland, Adam Ehrlich went 1-for-4 with a RBI.

