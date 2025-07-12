Sports stats

Oakland Roots SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ihsan Sacko and Charlie Dennis scored second-half goals as Phoenix Rising FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum after Roots had taken a first-half lead through Morey Doner.
