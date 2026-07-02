NWSL on Tour Podcast: EP 1

Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







This ones for the Latinas with a dream Let's kick it on the NWSL bus with Megan O'Keefe as Viviane de Castro shares her Brazilian culture and the significance of representation in soccer!

Watch the full pod on our channel!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.