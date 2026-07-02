NWSL on Tour Podcast: EP 1
Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
This ones for the Latinas with a dream Let's kick it on the NWSL bus with Megan O'Keefe as Viviane de Castro shares her Brazilian culture and the significance of representation in soccer!
Watch the full pod on our channel!
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
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