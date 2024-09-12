NWL Championship Series: Know Before You Go

September 12, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







We're excited to host you at Gonzaga's Patterson Baseball Complex/Steve Hertz Field for the 2024 Northwest League Championship Series !

The first pitch of Game 3, Game 4, and Game 5 (if necessary) against the Vancouver Canadians is at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The lone entrance to Patterson Baseball Complex/Coach Steve Hertz Field is located at the northeast side of the complex right off of the main parking lot.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

All of our tickets have moved to a digital format. Please have them loaded on your mobile device when you arrive at the gates to ensure a seamless entry to the ballpark.

Tickets for the game are general admission; all seats are first come, first served and include a standing room only section in left field.

The team's standard clear bag policy will apply at Patterson Baseball Complex. All approved bags, no matter what variety, may be checked by Spokane Indians security upon entry.

Patterson Baseball Complex is a cashless venue. Concessions will be available for purchase during the game, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy, and Pepsi products.

PARKING

Parking is available free of charge in the parking lot right next to Patterson Baseball Complex/Coach Steve Hertz Field.

Questions? Please contact the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886.

