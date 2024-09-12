Spokane Drops Game 2 of NWLCS to Vancouver, 4-3

September 12, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Indians and Canadians traded runs in a tense back-and-forth affair with Vancouver emerging triumphant, 4-3, in Game 2 of the Northwest League Championship Series at Nat Bailey Stadium. The teams are now tied at one game apiece in the best-of-five series with Game 3 scheduled for Friday, September 13th at Gonzaga's Patterson Baseball Complex/Steve Hertz Field.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kyle Karros got the Indians on the board in the first with a long solo home run to center and finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

GJ Hill had a pair of base knocks including a double while Cole Carrigg, Jake Snider, Bryant Betancourt, and Jose Cordova each had one hit in the loss.

Connor Staine kept the Indians in the game with five stalwart innings against a relentless Vancouver offense. The right-hander allowed three earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven against just two walks.

NEXT GAME - Northwest League Championship Series Game 3

Friday, September 13th at Patterson Baseball Complex/Steve Hertz Field

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Spokane RHP Víctor Juárez (4-7, 4.30) vs. Vancouver LHP Kendry Rojas (3-3, 2.59)

