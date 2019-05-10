Nuts Record Only One Single in 2-0 Shutout

May 10, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - San Jose Giants pitching shutout the Modesto Nuts 2-0 in the rubber game of a three-game set at John Thurman Field on Thursday night.

Matt Frisbee (W, 1-2) turned in a gem in his start for the Giants (12-21). He started the game by retiring the first eleven batters before Luis Liberato singled with two outs in the fourth. That turned out to be the only hit the Nuts (16-18) recorded all night.

They did have a scoring chance in the eighth inning. Caleb Simpson hit a batter and walked two to load the bases but the Nuts were unable to take advantage sending them to the three-game series loss.

Penn Murfee started for the Nuts and threw four dominant innings striking out five and allowing just one run.

Sam Tuivailala (L, 0-1), on big league rehab, surrendered a solo home run to Orlando Garcia in the fifth. The Giants pushed across another unearned run in the eighth.

J.T. Salter had the best relief performance for the Nuts heaving two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Frank Rubio (S, 2/2) worked around a walk in the ninth to nail it down.

The Nuts host the JetHawks in a three-game series opener on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

California League Stories from May 10, 2019

