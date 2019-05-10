Offense Struggles in 10-Inning Loss

May 10, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dropped the final game of the three-game series on Thursday night, as Inland Empire took a 1-0 decision in ten innings at LoanMart Field.

A Jeter Downs throwing error allowed the only run of the game to cross the plate in the tenth, as for the fourth straight series, Rancho failed to sweep the series due to a loss in the final game of the set.

With a runner at second and one out in the tenth, a chopper off the bat of Michael Stefanic was misplayed by Downs, as his throw to first was in the dirt. On the play, Zane Gurwich scored to give the 66ers a 1-0 lead against Ryan Moseley (1-2).

In the last of the tenth, Isaac Mattson (3-0), who retired all nine batters he faced over three innings, didn't allow the tying run to go anywhere, as the Quakes failed in all three attempts to bring in Brandon Montgomery, who started the frame at second base.

The loss is a frustrating one for Rancho, who outhit the 66ers, 8-2 and got some terrific starting pitching from Leo Crawford, who allowed just one hit over five scoreless frames. Max Gamboa and Connor Strain combined for three scoreless before turning it over to Moseley in the ninth.

Rancho Cucamonga (21-13) will open a new series at home on Friday, as the north-leading Visalia Rawhide come to town for a three-game set. Michael Grove (0-0) is the scheduled starter on Friday, as he'll take on Josh Green of Visalia at 7:05pm. Caleb Ferguson of the Los Angeles Dodgers is also scheduled to make a rehab appearance on Friday night, as reported by the LA Times. All Dodgers' rehabbers are sponsored by San Manuel Casino!

Friday night is Family RV $1 Family Feast Night, with hot dogs, Pepsi products and ice cream sandwiches all just one dollar each. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

