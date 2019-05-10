Leasher Dominates in Cadejos Win

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - After a rough go of it the past few weeks, Lake Elsinore looked like a completely different team in the 4-0 shutout win and series victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night. Part of that is because, well, they were a completely new look, donning the white and blue Cadejos de Lake Elsinore jerseys to match the sharp gray Cadejos lid for Cadejos Thirsty Thursday as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversíon.

On the back of a dominant start by southpaw Aaron Leasher, the Cadejos scored all four runs in one frame. The bottom of the fourth began with a line drive single from Luis Campusano, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, a ground ball fielder's choice from Jack Suwinski plated Campusano.

After a pair of walks loaded the bases for Lake Elsinore, a two out single off the bat of Esteury Ruiz scored Suwinski and Nate Easley. Ruiz then stole second to get into scoring position along with Jalen Washington. Robbie Podorsky came through in the clutch with an RBI single to score Washington, but Ruiz was thrown out at home plate on a close call.

Leasher threw 6.2 innings of shutout ball, allowing just three hits and a walk while tallying six strikeouts. JC Cosme and Fred Schlichtholz came in to toss 2.1 shutout innings of relief with Podorsky putting the exclamation point on it after an incredible diving catch to end the game.

