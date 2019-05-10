JetHawks Complete Sweep of Stockton

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks finished off their first sweep at home in 2019, beating the Stockton Ports, 7-2, Thursday night at The Hangar. Ryan Rolison allowed just one run, and the offense scored in five of the first six innings.

Rolison (2-0) gave up a run in the top of the first, but nothing after that. The lefty retired 11 in a row at one point, the best stretch for a JetHawk this season. He struck out four and walked just one in six innings, bringing his ERA to 1.52.

Lancaster (19-15) scored a run in the first to tie the game before taking the lead in the third inning. Ryan Vilade put the JetHawks in front for good with an RBI single. He reached in all five plate appearances Thursday, going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks.

The JetHawks scored twice in the fourth, with Taylor Snyder and Joel Diaz driving in runs. That marked the end of the night for Stockton starter Joel Seddon (0-2).

The offense added three more runs off of Jake Bray in the following two innings. Matt McLaughlin and Snyder each drove in two runs. Eight Lancaster starters recorded a hit.

Stockton (14-20) scored in the seventh on Hunter Hargrove's first home run of the season, but the bullpen yielded no more over the final three innings.

The sweep was Lancaster's second of the season, but first at The Hangar. The JetHawks wrapped up the homestand with a 5-1 record, and the team is a season-best four games above .500 at 19-15.

Lancaster hits the road for a three-game weekend series in Modesto starting Friday. Matt Dennis (2-2) will start for the JetHawks opposite Ljay Newsome (4-2). First pitch from John Thurman Field is 7:05 pm.

