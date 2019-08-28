Nuts Rally Late, Hand Ports Sixth Straight Loss

August 28, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports continued their stretch of excruciating losses on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. This time it was the Modesto Nuts who scored four runs over the final four innings, including one in the eighth and the game-winner in the ninth to hand the Ports a sixth straight defeat, this time by a final of 4-3. With the loss and the San Jose Giants win, the Ports now find themselves 3 ½ games back in the Wild Card standings with six games left to play while Modesto remains a game-and-a-half back of the Giants.

After Nuts starter Clay Chandler set down nine straight hitters to open his outing, the Ports offense got going in the fourth. Ryan Gridley opened the inning with the first hit of the game and Jonah Bride followed with a double. Jeremy Eierman was hit by a pitch to load the bases and, two batters later with one out, Austin Beck delivered a sacrifice fly to left field that gave the Ports a 1-0 lead. It was the only run allowed by Chandler, who did not factor into the decision after going five innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out five.

Ports starter Bryce Conley went the first four innings and did not allow a hit in his outing while working around four walks and a hit batsman.

Scott Boches took over for Modesto in the sixth and gave up a leadoff walk to Lazaro Armenteros. After a Beck single put runners at the corners, Robert Mullen delivered a sac-fly to right field to score Armenteros and make it a 2-0 contest.

Eric Marinez took over for Conley to begin the fifth and did not allow a hit in his first inning. Carrying a combined no-hitter into the sixth, Marinez gave up back-to-back singles to Julio Rodriguez and Joe Rizzo, with Rizzo driving in Rodriguez after he'd advanced to second base on a wild pitch, cutting the Stockton lead to 2-1. Marinez would issue a pair of walks later in the inning and leave with the bases loaded and two out in favor of Peter Bayer. Bayer would see his first pitch go to the backstop, a wild pitch that tied the game at 2-2.

Marinez was charged with two runs on two hits over 1 2/3 innings worked. Bayer would not allow a run of his own over 1 1/3 innings.

Stockton grabbed the lead back in the seventh and took advantage of a Modesto error to do so. With runners at first and second and one out, Eierman reached on a dropped fly ball by right fielder Keegan McGovern that loaded the bases with one away. Armenteros would ground into a fielder's choice force play that brought in Brallan Perez and gave the Ports a 3-2 lead. The run was unearned and the final run allowed by Boches, who allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in three innings of work.

Trey Cochran-Gill (0-2) took over for Stockton in the eighth and surrendered a leadoff home run to McGovern that tied the game at 3-3. After Stockton came up empty with two men on in the ninth, Cochran-Gill returned for the bottom of the ninth and gave up a leadoff double to Joseph Rosa. After Rosa advanced to third on a wild pitch with one out, Rodriguez walked, and Rizzo was intentionally walked to load the bases for Jake Scheiner. Scheiner would deliver a walk-off RBI single to right field to give Modesto a 4-3 victory. It marked the first time Modesto had led in the contest.

Dayeison Arias (1-0), who pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the Nuts, earned his first California League victory.

The Ports and Nuts play the middle game of their series on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. Xavier Altamirano (5-11, 5.33 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto right-hander Devin Sweet (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PDT.

