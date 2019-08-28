Homestand Begins with Victory over Storm

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - To kickstart the final home stand of the regular season, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final score of 4-1.

The Quakes' (78-54, 37-27) bats did more than enough on Monday evening, while their bullpen completely silenced the Storm (70-62, 35-29) at the end of the contest.

Due to three straight hits in the top of the fourth, capped by a Tirso Ornelas RBI single, Lake Elsinore took a 1-0 lead. However, Rancho would punch back with four unanswered runs the rest of the way.

Jeren Kendall (19th) knotted up the tally with a solo bomb in the bottom of the fourth. Then, in the bottom of the fifth, the Quakes racked up three straight hits with two outs to snatch a 3-1 advantage. Jacob Amaya plated Brayan Morales on a flare single into center, and Kendall recorded another RBI with a double.

With the cushion at 3-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Dillon Paulson (3rd) added some insurance and put a cherry on top of his 3-for-4 night with Rancho's second solo homer of the evening. All of Paulson's hits went for extra bases, as he had two additional doubles.

Wills Montgomerie (9-2) gathered his team-high ninth win, hurling five innings of one-run baseball.

Cody Tyler (0-1) was saddled with the loss out of the Lake Elsinore bullpen, surrendering two earned on six hits in 2.2 frames.

Guillermo Zuniga corralled his second save of the year with two scoreless frames across the eighth and the ninth, completing four near-perfect innings between him and Darien Nunez.

For game-two of the three-game set, Rancho will send RHP Jose Martinez (1-0) to the bump, while Lake Elsinore is set to call upon LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (0-1).

The Quakes are back for the final home stand of the year, and this is your final chance to see Rancho play in the regular season... until the PLAYOFFS. Don't miss out on Alex Verdugo Bobblehead Giveaway, thanks to Allstar KIA on Friday, August 30th. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000.

