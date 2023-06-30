Nuts Launch Program, Inspiring Youth Athletes to Shine

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts, a beloved baseball team, and Kangaroof, a leading roofing solutions provider, are excited to announce the launch of the Future Stars program. This initiative starts on July 4th, 2023, bringing young athletes together with Modesto Nuts players, allowing them to take the field, participate in a meet and greet session, and stand united during the national anthem.

The Future Stars program embodies the Modesto Nuts' commitment to their community and their passion for supporting youth sports. By creating this exceptional experience, the program aims to inspire and empower young athletes, fostering camaraderie and connection between professional players and the stars of tomorrow. Veronica Hernandez, General Manager for the Modesto Nuts stated "For over 70 years, professional baseball has been an advocate for our community. We are proud that we can continue this through the grassroots level in baseball. Seeing the young athletes be able to step onto a professional baseball field and become inspired by professional baseball players is a moment that will last for a lifetime."

Kangaroof, a reputable provider of roofing solutions, is proud to sponsor the Future Stars program. By investing in the growth and development of young athletes, Kangaroof underscores its commitment to community engagement and youth empowerment.

Tracy Smith, Manager of Kangaroof, expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to support the Future Stars program in collaboration with the Modesto Nuts. As a company dedicated to giving back, we believe in the power of sports to shape young individuals and teach valuable life lessons. Through this program, we hope to inspire the next generation of athletes to reach for the stars."

The Modesto Nuts and Kangaroof invite the community to join in supporting these young athletes as they embark on this exciting journey. Together, we can create a lasting impact and foster the growth of future sports stars. To reserve a Future Stars Game, please contact natali@modestonuts.com or call 209-572-4487.

