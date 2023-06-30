Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Ports RHP Luis Carrasco are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies (41-30, 5-0) powered past the Stockton Ports (27-44, 2-3) 11-8 Thursday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 18-4 in their last 22 contests and won their seventh straight game (season-long, all on the road). The Grizzlies moved to 18-6 in the month of June, 13-3 when a game lasts over 2 hours and 40 minutes and 27-5 at Banner Island Ballpark. Over the last two games, Fresno's offense has tallied 23 runs on 30 hits and 12 walks while the pitching staff has punched out 27 Stockton batters. The Grizzlies offense notched 11 runs on 12 hits and five walks. Five of the 12 hits left the yard, the most by Fresno as a team in 2023. Every starter reached base successfully, eight of the nine batters recorded a hit and run while four different players provided multi-RBI evenings. The Grizzlies plated a run in six of their nine innings and came back from a 4-1 deficit in the first. That was Fresno's second consecutive contest in the series where they trailed early (5-0 on Wednesday). Ryan Ritter highlighted the homer barrage with two solo shots. Ritter has 16 longballs on the year, the most in the California League. He ranks among the Top 10 in eight different California League offensive categories. Ritter's second clout of the night went 447 feet, tying his own mark for most Fresno wallops in a single game this season. Overall, Ritter reached base all five times, going 4-for-4, his most hits in a Grizzlies uniform. Jamari Baylor, Daniel Amaral and Jesus Bugarin also relished big flies, each extending their hit streaks to six games. Baylor spanked a solo bomb, his fourth of the year. Amaral hammered a two-run blast, his first in a Fresno jersey. Bugarin also had a two-run tank, his third straight game going deep. He has seven missiles on the season. Sergio Sanchez secured his first save of the year after two fantastic frames. Sanchez fanned a pair of batters.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Banner Island Ballpark. This is the fourth of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in Stockton. The Grizzlies are 54-20 (11-9 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 27-5 (5-3 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in eight categories. Ritter ranks first in homers (16), first in total bases (136), first in extra-base hits (33), first in slugging percentage (.581), first in OPS (.972), second in RBI (54), tied for fourth in runs (46) and eighth in hits (68).

JUNE JOY: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter is batting .333/.404/.667/1.071 over 22 games in the month of June. Ritter has smashed five homers (one walk-off), three triples and six doubles. He has notched 21 RBI, 19 runs, nine walks and one stolen base in this span. Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger is batting .329/.448/.457/.905 over 21 games in the month of June. Messinger has crushed two homers (one walk-off), one triple and one double. He has recorded 15 RBI, 15 runs, 15 walks and four stolen bases (zero caught) in this span. Grizzlies INF Jamari Baylor is batting .322/.446/.576/1.022 over 18 games in the month of June. Baylor has belted four homers and three doubles. He has provided 17 RBI, 20 runs, 12 walks and five stolen bases in this span.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 24 games, going 1-0 with eight holds, one save and a 0.51 ERA. In 35.0 innings, Ramires has allowed four runs (two earned) on 21 hits and 10 walks while striking out 40 (0.89 WHIP). Ramires has not permitted an earned run in his last 15 appearances (24.1 IP, 14 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 23 K). Lefties are 2-for-42 (.048; 2 singles, 0 walks) with 17 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed an earned run over his 12 home outings as well (18.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 13 saves this season, two shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

A SIGH OF RELIEF: In the month of June, the Grizzlies bullpen has a 9-0 record with 14 holds and 10 saves in 12 chances. They have tossed 100.2 innings, allowing 47 earned runs (4.20 ERA), striking out 115. This has been a big factor for Fresno's success in the month of June.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (142 runs of 402 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 59 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 36 of the Grizzlies 71 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (51%). Fresno is 15-9 (10-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 22-14 in those games with a 15-6 record at home.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won eight consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. Righty Gabriel Barbosa is 5-0 with one save and a 2.67 ERA since joining the bullpen during this stretch (30.1 IP, 3 BB, 30 K).

FERNANDEZ FLEXING TO THE FUTURES GAME: On June 26, the rosters for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game were announced and former Fresno Grizzlies OF Yanquiel Fernandez (2022-23) will represent the Rockies. Yanquiel Fernandez is ranked as the Rockies #3 overall prospect and made quite an impression while donning a Grizzlies uniform. In 2022, Fernandez was named as the best designated hitter in the California League. The Cuban native finished the regular season as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 8th at San Jose, Fernandez crushed a clout, giving him 109 RBI on the season. He passed Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with that honor. Fernandez also ended the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles (33, T-6th) and total bases (241, 10th). The then 19-year-old was awarded Player of the Week honors twice, one from June 6-12 and another from August 8-14. He concluded his season with a .284 batting average, .507 slugging percentage, .847 OPS, 21 homers, five triples and 76 runs scored. He played with Fresno for 3 games to open the 2023 season and is now in Double-A Hartford. Make sure to watch the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from Seattle's T-Mobile Park. It will air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM. MLB Network will co-produce the telecast as well.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (20-9), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (6-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 1, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (5-3, 4.17) vs. Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (3-4, 4.06)

JULY 2, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (4-4, 5.87) vs. Stockton RHP Dheygler Gimenez (3-1, 4.76)

JULY 3, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 9.38) vs. Stockton RHP Wander Guante (1-2, 5.59)

JULY 4, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:35 PM PT

San Jose LHP Hayden Wynja (4-1, 4.17) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-2, 4.45)

Transactions:

N/A

Upcoming Promotions:

7/4 (Tuesday, July 4th) - Independence Day - Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30!

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Independence Day - Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30!

Promotion: Fourth of July FIREWORK SHOW! Best Firework Show in the Central Valley!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/5 (Wednesday, July 5th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/6 (Thursday, July 6th) - Tioga Thursdays

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/7 (Friday, July 7th) - Health Care & First Responders Night, Presented by Central California Faculty and Medical Group, Friday Night Fireworks, and Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Health Care & First Responders Night, Presented by Central California Faculty and Medical Group! $10 Field Box Tickets for ALL Health Care Workers & First Responders!

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks

Promotion: Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/8 (Saturday, July 8th) - Military Appreciation Night

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Military Appreciation Night! $10 Field Box Tickets for ALL Active and Former Military!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/9 (Sunday, July 9th) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

