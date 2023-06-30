Ferocious Fresno Offense Launches 5 Homers In 11-8 Triumph Over Stockton

June 30, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (41-30, 5-0) powered past the Stockton Ports (27-44, 2-3) 11-8 Thursday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 18-4 in their last 22 contests and won their seventh straight game (season-long, all on the road). The Grizzlies moved to 18-6 in the month of June, 13-3 when a game lasts over 2 hours and 40 minutes and 27-5 at Banner Island Ballpark. Over the last two games, Fresno's offense has tallied 23 runs on 30 hits and 12 walks while the pitching staff has punched out 27 Stockton batters.

The Grizzlies offense notched 11 runs on 12 hits and five walks. Five of the 12 hits left the yard, the most by Fresno as a team in 2023. Every starter reached base successfully, eight of the nine batters recorded a hit and run while four different players provided multi-RBI evenings. The Grizzlies plated a run in six of their nine innings and came back from a 4-1 deficit in the first. That was Fresno's second consecutive contest in the series where they trailed early (5-0 on Wednesday).

Ryan Ritter highlighted the homer barrage with two solo shots. Ritter has 16 longballs on the year, the most in the California League. He ranks among the Top 10 in eight different California League offensive categories. Ritter's second clout of the night went 447 feet, tying his own mark for most Fresno wallops in a single game this season. Overall, Ritter reached base all five times, going 4-for-4, his most hits in a Grizzlies uniform.

Jamari Baylor, Daniel Amaral and Jesus Bugarin also relished big flies, each extending their hit streaks to six games. Baylor spanked a solo bomb, his fourth of the year. Amaral hammered a two-run blast, his first in a Fresno jersey. Bugarin also had a two-run tank, his third straight game going deep. He has seven missiles on the season.

Bryant Betancourt ripped a two-run single, putting the Grizzlies ahead in the fifth. EJ Andrews Jr. waltzed home twice after reaching base three times. Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (3-1) pocketed the victory after five and one-third frames of work. Despite allowing four runs in the first (one earned), Pacheco settled down and finished with six strikeouts. Sergio Sanchez secured his first save of the year after two fantastic frames. Sanchez fanned a pair of batters.

The Ports offense posted eight runs with four of them scoring in both the first and seventh innings. All nine batters strode to the plate in those frames. The top four of the Stockton lineup registered all eight runs with two runs apiece for each player. Jose Mujica laced three hits, including a homer and drove in three runs. Jose Escorche added three RBI on a pair of hits. Colby Thomas scored twice after a double, hit-by-pitch and walk. Reliever Yunior Tur (2-1) was tagged the setback after a tough outing. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Stockton.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Ryan Ritter (4-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, CS)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Daniel Amaral (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R, CS)

- RHP Sergio Sanchez (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Save)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- DH Jose Mujica (3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, CS)

- RF Colby Thomas (1-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, HBP)

- 2B Jose Escorche (2-5, 3 RBI)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday June 30 Stockton

Ports

(Road) Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (5-4, 3.72) vs. Stockton RHP Luis Carrasco (0-2, 5.87) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies are still undefeated in the second half and now are tied for the best overall record with the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division standings.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 30, 2023

Ferocious Fresno Offense Launches 5 Homers In 11-8 Triumph Over Stockton - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.