Nuts Fall 4-3

MODESTO, CA. - A late error helped send the Modesto Nuts to a 4-3 loss against the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Matt Hearn led off the eighth inning for the JetHawks (62-61; 28-27). He hit a slow roller to shortstop Jose Caballero who fielded the ball cleanly but his throw was low allowing Hearn to reach safely. With Ryan Vilade at the plate, Hearn swiped second base. Vilade drove him home with a RBI single to put the JetHawks ahead for good. That was the only run Kyle Wilcox (L, 2-5) allowed in his inning of work which included one strikeout and one walk.

Nate Harris (W, 4-5) finished the game by working the last 3.1 innings allowing just one hit.

The Nuts had taken an early lead when Connor Kopach was hit by a pitch with the base loaded. Jake Scheiner clubbed a two-run homer in the third, his seventh home run in August.

Clay Chandler started the game for the Nuts. After giving up a second-inning double that scored two runs, the righty retired the final ten batters he faced while working a total of five innings with five strikeouts and no walks.

The Nuts will try for a series victory in the rubber game of a three-game series on Sunday night. First pitch at JTF is at 6:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

