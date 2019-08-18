Lancaster Wins Close One In Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. - Ryan Vilade delivered a tie-breaking hit in the eighth inning to lead the JetHawks to a 4-3 win over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and moved the JetHawks (62-61, 28-27) back over .500 for the season.

With the game tied, 3-3, Matt Hearn reached first base on an error to start the top of the eighth inning before stealing second base. Vilade followed with the go-ahead hit to centerfield, scoring Hearn from second base.

Nate Harris (4-5) pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing only one runner to reach base, to pick up the win.

The JetHawks trailed, 3-2, entering the sixth inning before Luis Castro launched a game-tying double to leftfield. Castro has hit safely in all four games since rejoining Lancaster from Double-A Hartford.

Matt McLaughlin put the JetHawks on the board in the second inning with a two-run double against Nuts starter Clay Chandler. Modesto (56-69, 26-29) answered with a run in the second before Jake Scheiner hit a two-run home run in the third to put them ahead, 3-2.

Lucas Gilbreath settled in after allowing the home run and retired the final eight batters he faced. He struck out six and allowed five hits over 5.2 innings.

Kyle Wilcox (2-5) took the loss in relief for the Nuts.

The series concludes with a rubber game on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Will Gaddis will start for Lancaster opposite right-hander Penn Murfee.

