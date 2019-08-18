Late Rally Sends Sell-Out Crowd Home Happy

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A three-run eighth inning gave the Quakes their third come-from-behind victory on the current home stand, as Rancho stunned Visalia with a 6-4 victory on Saturday night.

A sell-out crowd at LoanMart Field had to wait til late in the night, but got what they came for, as Hunter Feduccia's two-run triple capped a three-run eighth, giving Rancho their seventh win in their last nine games.

Trailing 4-1 in the seventh, Dillon Paulson blasted a two-run homer, his second in a Rancho uniform, making it a one-run game.

In the eighth, Visalia reliever Cole Bartlett (8-6) struggled to throw strikes, as he walked consecutive hitters to open the inning. With two on, Miguel Vargas laid down his first sacrifice bunt of the year, putting two into scoring position for Jacob Amaya. Amaya tied the game with a slow grounder to short, as the throw to the plate was late, allowing Jeren Kendall to score to even the game at 4-4. After Amaya stole second, Feduccia followed with the game-winner, a laser into left-center field for a two-run triple, putting Rancho ahead to stay at 6-4.

Melvin Jimenez, who walked two, but struck out three in the eighth, opened the ninth with another walk. After getting Marty Herum to ground out, he was removed in favor of Brandon Montgomery. Montgomery, facing the tying run at the plate, retired both batters he faced to earn his first professional save.

The Quakes got some terrific starting pitching from Jose Martinez, who allowed two runs on four hits over five innings, striking out eight in the no-decision.

Dodgers' rehabbing infielder Chris Taylor had one hit in four at-bats, and drove in Rancho's first run with an RBI groundout in the third inning.

Taylor is scheduled to play again on Sunday, as the Quakes host the Rawhide in the series-finale at 12:05pm.

Gerardo Carrillo (2-9) is set to throw for Rancho (72-51), as he'll take on lefty Bryan Valdez (2-3) at 12:05 in the rubber-game of the three-game set.

