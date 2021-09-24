Nutkevitch Returns for 2021-22 Season

September 24, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release









Sy Nutkevitch of the Huntsville Havoc

(Huntsville Havoc) Sy Nutkevitch of the Huntsville Havoc(Huntsville Havoc)

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the return of fan-favorite Sy Nutkevitch for the 2021-22 season.

Nutkevitch, 33, will be entering his fifth season with the Havoc. Nutkevitch ranks third all-time in points and fourth in games played.

In Huntsville's two SPHL Championship runs during the 2018 and 2019 playoffs, Nutkevitch contributed 19 total points in 16 games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.