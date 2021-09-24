Ice Bears to Launch Official Team Podcast

The Knoxville Ice Bears are partnering with Field Pass Hockey to launch the official Knoxville Ice Bears Podcast. The podcast is set to release its first episode Tuesday and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Ice Bears Director of Broadcasting Joel Silverberg will host the show, which will feature updates from around the SPHL and interviews with players, coaches and league beat reporters from Field Pass Hockey, which covers minor league hockey from the SPHL through the AHL.

"Field Pass Hockey is excited to partner with the Knoxville Ice Bears this season with their new podcast," said Field Pass Hockey Editor-In-Chief David Koonce. "Joel Silverberg is a staple voice in the SPHL and we are looking forward to listening to him provide great content for the Ice Bears and the league this season."

Knoxville will host its Free Agent Showcase Friday and Saturday with training camp taking place in October. The Ice Bears will open their 20th season Friday, October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

