Cody Dion Headlines Latest Rivermen Signings

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have signed five more players for the upcoming 2021-22 season, headlined by veteran forward Cody Dion.

Dion first came to the Rivermen in 2015 when he was loaned to Peoria by the Berlin River Divers of the FHL. Dion played the next two seasons in Peoria before departing for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs during the 2018-19 campaign. Back with the Rivermen the following year, he garnered 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 2020-21 played before the season was cut short by COVID-19. Dion currently boasts 88 points (49 goals, 29 assists) in a Rivermen jersey, and 115 total points in his SPHL career, coming into this season.

Another familiar face will be returning to Peoria this season in the form of forward Mitchell McPherson. McPherson played 10 games with the Rivermen in 2019 after finishing his division III playing career at Hamline University. The following season McPherson garnered 21 points (12 goals, 9 assists) in 46 games for Peoria before the season's cancelation. Mitchell is the son of former Rivermen standout Darwin McPherson.

A native of Dallas, Texas, forward J.M. Piotrowski has also agreed to terms with Peoria following an interesting 2020-21 SPHL season that saw him suit up for both the Huntsville Havoc and the Birmingham Bulls. Peoria will be his third team in as many years as Piotrowski boasts 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in three seasons. Piotrowski had previously signed with the Rivermen last summer before Peoria opted out of the 20-21 season due to COVID.

Goaltender Jack Berry comes to the Rivermen after playing nine games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers during the 2020-21 season. Berry boasts a 2-4-2 record with a 2.52 goals-against-average and .904 save percentage in his SPHL career. Previously he was a four-year starter for the Badgers of the University of Wisconsin.

Finally, Peoria will be adding a rookie to the roster as they will welcome defenseman Zach Wilkie to the River City. Wilkie, a native of Villa Park, Illinois, comes to the Rivermen after three seasons with Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario. Before playing in the Canadian university ranks, Wilkie spent five years in the major junior in the Ontario Hockey League.

