Nurses Night & Healthcare Night T-Shirt Theme Tickets Available Now

April 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







To get everyone ready for a fun-filled 2022 Season at Hammons Field, please note the following updates:

Individual Game Tickets for all 69 home games this season are available right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com, by calling (417-863-0395) or by visiting the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field.

Back for 2022, all fans' tickets can be delivered digitally through an easy-to-access Digital Tickets platform via an online portal, making it as easy as a couple clicks or taps on your device to order and access your Cardinals tickets. Visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Digital for more information and helpful tips on Digital Tickets.

In 2021, Hammons Field introduced a new cashless system. Following the model of stadiums and arenas throughout the country, the result of the cashless system was decreased time spent waiting in line. Fans are invited to use credit cards, debit cards or Springfield Cardinals Gift Cards. We also accept prepaid bank cards and encourage fans to learn more about them at Great Southern Bank or Central Bank of the Ozarks.

For the safety of our fans and staff, Hammons Field will have a Clear Bag Policy beginning this season. All bags are subject to search and only clear bags (approx. 6"x12"x12") will be permitted, with the exception of diaper bags (with accompanying baby) or designated medical bags.

