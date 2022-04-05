Drillers Opening Day Roster Includes Returnees and Ranked Prospects

The opening day roster for the Tulsa Drillers has been finalized, and it includes a large percentage of players who were with the Drillers last season as well as several ranked prospects.

The 28-man squad features 22 players who played for Tulsa during the 2021 season. Of the 16 pitchers, 14 pitched at least part of the season for the Drillers last year.

The breakdown on position players is eight returnees compared to four players who will be making their debuts with the Drillers.

The roster is highlighted by pitcher Bobby Miller, infielder Michael Busch and outfielder Andy Page (PAW-hez). All three are ranked among the top five prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers system in the latest rankings by MLB.com. In total there are 10 players on the Tulsa roster that were ranked among the top 30 Dodgers' prospects.

Miller made two starts for the Drillers during the final week of the 2021 season and is one of the 14 returning hurlers. The other returnees include: Clayton Beeter (#15 prospect), Austin Drury, Michael Grove (#23 prospect), Justin Hagenman, Melvin Jimenez, Jose Martinez, Aaron Ochsenbein, Zack Plunkett, Nate Robertson, John Rooney, Gus Varland, Mark Washington and Guillermo Zuniga.

The two pitchers on the staff who have not previously pitched for the Drillers are Alec Gamboa and Tanner Dodson.

Of the 12 position players, eight have previously played for Tulsa. The returnees include five of the six infielders.

Infielders from the 2021 Drillers squad who are on the opening day roster include Jacob Amaya (#19 prospect), Busch (#3 prospect), Kody Hoese (#24 prospect), Devin Mann and Justin Yurchak (#30 prospect).

Brandon Lewis is the only infielder making his Tulsa debut.

The outfielders are split between two second-year Drillers and two newcomers. The returnees include Jeren Kendall and James Outman (prospect #17).

The two newcomers in the outfield are Pages (prospect #4) and Ryan Ward. Pages was named league MVP last year following his 31 homer and 88 RBI season for Great Lakes.

The catchers who will open the season for the Drillers include returnee Hunter Feduccia and newcomer Carson Taylor. A third catcher, Chris Betts, will also be with the club but will begin the year on the development list.

The Drillers will open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 in Wichita. Following a three-game series with the Surge, Tulsa will play its home opener at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 12 against Amarillo. It will be the first game of a six-game set with the Sod Poodles. Tickets for all six games can be purchased.

