Astros Announce Preliminary Hooks Roster

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks boast 19 returning players on the initial 27-man roster, released Tuesday by the Houston Astros. The club held its second workout at Whataburger Field today in advance of Wednesday's exhibition game with A&M-Corpus Christi.

First pitch Wednesday is 6:35 PM, with gates opening at 5:30. The Whataburger Field friendly, presented by KRIS, will be carried on KDF-TV (antenna channels 10.3 and 47.2, Spectrum channel 13 and Dish Network channel 47) in Corpus Christi, as well as KRIS.com and the station's Facebook page.

As is the case with every Hooks game in 2022, fans can listen live on News Radio 1360 KKTX-AM and the free iHeartRadio app.

Bryan Arias, Grae Kessinger, Joe Perez and Enmanuel Valdez are joined on the infield by newcomer Shay Whitcomb. Perez, ranked at No. 9 among Astros prospects by MLB.com, led Houston minor leaguers with 213 total bases and 52 extra-base hits last season, combining to bat .291 with 34 doubles, 18 home runs and 61 RBIs in 106 games between Low-A Fayetteville, High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi.

Ross Adolph and Matthew Barefoot bring Class AA experience to Corpus Christi's outfield. Adolph enjoyed a terrific 18-game stretch for the Hooks a year ago, batting .383 with 10 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and a 1.191 OPS from July 25-August 18. Barefoot ranked among Astros organization leaders in homers (4th, 20), RBIs (5th, 68), hits (7th, 102), extra-base hits (7th, 45) and steals (T-7th, 21) last season.

Luke Berryhill, Yainer Diaz and Cesar Salazar comprise the initial Corpus Christi catching corps. Both Berryhill and Salazar finished 2021 with the Hooks.

This marks the first full campaign for Diaz in the Astros system as he was acquired from Cleveland in exchange for outfielder Myles Straw last July. The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic hit .324 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 90 RBIs in 98 Class A games between Lynchburg, Fayetteville and Asheville in 2021.

Jimmy Endersby is one of 11 returnees on the 15-man pitching staff. Endersby slotted among the Astros 2021 system standouts in ERA (3rd, 3.90), opponent average (3rd, .238), WHIP (4th, 1.42), wins (T-4th, 7), strikeouts (6th, 110), innings (6th, 97.0) and starts (8th, 17).

Wednesday is the second meeting between the Hooks and Islanders at Whataburger Field. A&M-Corpus Christi lost a 7-3 decision to the Double-A Astros on April 3, 2013. George Springer led the charge for the Hooks that night, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Springer, the three-time American League All-Star and 2017 World Series MVP, clubbed a mammoth home run to left field.

Corpus Christi officially begins its 17th season of play Friday as the San Antonio Missions, Double-A club of the San Diego Padres, visit Whataburger Field.

PITCHERS

Jose Bravo*

Tyler Brown*

Devin Conn*

Cody Deason

Jimmy Endersby*

Ruben Garcia

Layne Henderson*

Michael Horrell*

Angel Macuare*

Jaime Melendez*

Joe Record*

Julio Robaina

Matthew Ruppenthal*

Jonathan Sprinkle*

Misael Tamarez

POSITION PLAYERS

Wilyer Abreu

Ross Adolph*

Bryan Arias*

Matthew Barefoot*

Luke Berryhill *

Yainer Diaz

Justin Dirden

Grae Kessinger*

Joe Perez*

Cesar Salazar*

Enmanuel Valdez*

Shay Whitcomb

*denotes returners

Texas League Stories from April 5, 2022

