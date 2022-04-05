Cardinals Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday announced the 2022 Opening Day Roster for the Springfield Cardinals, who open the 17th season at Hammons Field on Friday, April 8 at 6:35pm against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals).

St. Louis Cardinals #1 Prospect 3B Jordan Walker, who is ranked by MLB.com as the #30 prospect in all of baseball, will start the season with Springfield. Walker is joined on Springfield's Opening Day roster by five other players ranked in St. Louis's Top 30 Prospects - INF Malcom Nunez (ranked #13), returning SS Delvin Perez (#25), returning C Julio Rodriguez (#26), RHP Connor Lunn (#27) and returning RHP Freddy Pacheco (#29).

The following is the Cardinals Opening Day Roster by position:

PITCHERS (16): RHP Grant Black, RHP Michael Brettell, RHP Edgar Escobar, RHP Edgar Gonzalez, LHP Sean Kealey, RHP Kyle Leahy, RHP Connor Lunn, LHP Kevin Marnon, RHP Freddy Pacheco, LHP Tyler Pike, RHP Johan Quezada, RHP Dalton Roach, RHP Griffin Roberts, LHP Domingo Robles, RHP Cory Thompson and LHP Garrett Williams.

CATCHERS (4): Aaron McKeithan, Pedro Pages, Nick Raposo and Julio Rodriguez.

INFIELDERS (7): Roberto Baldoquin, Nick Dunn, Irving Lopez, Malcom Nunez, Delvin Perez, Chandler Redmond and Jordan Walker.

OUTFIELDERS (5): Jonah Davis, Moises Gomez, Matt Koperniak, Todd Lott and Chase Pinder.

