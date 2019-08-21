Nurse K's 9, Gets First Win over Boise

- In the bottom of the first inning, Alex Canario hits a double down the left-field line that scores Yorlis Rodriguez and gives the Volcanoes an early 1-0 lead.

- The next batter, Armani Smith, hits a double past the left fielder that scores Canario and increases the lead to 2-0.

- Three batters later, Carter Aldrete hits a sacrifice fly to right field that scores Smith and makes the score 3-0 Volcanoes.

- In the bottom of the fourth inning, after Boise scored their first run, Beicker Mendoza hits his second home run over the wall in right field for a solo shot that increased the lead to 4-1.

- In the bottom of the fifth, after Boise made it 4-2, Smith hits an RBI single to center field that scores Rodriguez and makes it a 3-run game again at 5-2.

- Conner Nurse got his first win after he became the first Volcanoes starting pitcher this year to pitch into the seventh inning as he allowed 5 hits, 2 runs, walked one batter and struck out 9 in 6 1/3 innings.

The Volcanoes will look to win the series against Boise when Kervin Castro takes the mound against Micah Kazcor.

