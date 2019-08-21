Manoah Takes Loss as Vancouver Offense Sputters in 4-2 Defeat in Tri-City

Pasco, Washington - Vancouver managed just one hit on Tuesday opening a three-game series out at Gesa Stadium where the Tri-City Dust Devils won a fourth consecutive game over the Canadians 4-2 in front of 1,713 fans. The loss keeps Vancouver four games back of North Division leading Spokane with 12 second half games remaining.

Alek Manoah went four innings and after giving up three runs on four hits in the first frame -- settled down striking out the final four batters that he faced. William Gaston allowed a run on three hits over his three innings of work striking out three. Joey Pulido pitched a scoreless eighth inning keeping the game within reach heading to the ninth.

After Jason Blanchard and Sung Wen-Hua went seven scoreless innings allowing just one hit -- Vancouver's offense was handed the chance to steal victory from the jaws of defeat as in the ninth inning, Dom DiSabatino loaded the bases on a fielder's choice and a pair of walks before handing the ball to Dan Dallas who walked the next two hitters (Will Robertson & Ronny Brito) to bring the Canadians to within two runs (4-2), but with the tying run at second base and the lead run on at first -- Dallas got Trevor Schwecke to ground out softly to third to end the game. Both of Vancouver's runs in the final inning came without a hit.

With the loss, Vancouver (11-15) remain four back of Spokane who lost to Everett. Heading into Wednesday's game Vancouver is looking at two potential post-season scenarios:

a) Erase the Spokane Indians four game lead in the North and win the division outright.

b) Have Spokane win the second half which would give them both first and second pennants -- leaving Vancouver, Tri-City and Everett to fight for the best second half winning percentage. The team that has the best winning percentage at the end of the season would then meet Spokane for Game 1 of the North Division Final. As it stands after Tuesday, Vancouver is three back of Tri-City and two back of Everett. Should Vancouver tie with either Tri-City and/or Everett in winning percentage - the Canadians do not own either secondary tiebreakers.

Vancouver plays game two of this three-game series on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:15pm as Adam Kloffenstein goes to the mound in search of the Canadians fourth win in the past five games.

