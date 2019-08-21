Volcanoes Take 5-3 Win in Series against Boise

August 21, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





KEIZER, OR - In the opener of the series, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) won a 5-3 ballgame against the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.)

Scoring began early for the Volcanoes when Alexander Canario lifted his 13th double of the year to left field that scored Yorlis Rodriguez and made it 1-0 Salem-Keizer. Armani Smith followed in the next at-bat with an RBI-double jumping the Volcanoes ahead by two. Then with runners at first and third with one out, Carter Aldrete flew a ball to right field for a sacrifice fly and jumped the Volcanoes ahead 3-0 after the first inning.

In the top of the second, Daniel Cope lead off the inning with his second home run of the year, an opposite field shot to right, and made the score 3-1 Volcanoes.

Beicker Mendoza mirrored Cope's accomplishments with his second home run of his season in the bottom of the fourth over to right. Jumped the Volcanoes ahead then 4-1.

After a leadoff double from LJ Hatch in the top of the fifth, Hawks catcher Bryant Quijada lined a ball to the right field corner for an RBI-double and cut the deficit at 4-2. This was Quijada's second double of the season.

Armani Smith of the Volcanoes responded in the home half of the fifth inning with an RBI-single into center field making the score 5-2 Salem-Keizer.

No runs came across for either side until the ninth inning. With one out, Trevor Boone sent a screaming line drive behind the left fielder and later got to third base on a wild pitch. Hatch walked and then Bryant Quijada bounced into a fielder's choice, scoring Boone and making it 5-3 Volcanoes.

Game two of the series will be Wednesday with a first pitch time of 6:35 p.m. PT (7:35 p.m. MT). Projected to start for the Hawks is Micah Kaczor.

