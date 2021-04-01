Numerous Omaha Alums Featured on 2021 Opening Day Rosters in MLB

The 2021 Major League Baseball season began Thursday with former Omaha players sprinkled on Opening Day rosters throughout Major League Baseball. There are 34 total former Omaha players on Opening Day rosters, including 16 players featured on the Kansas City Royals' Opening Day roster. Additionally, there are three Omaha alums on the injured list to begin the season.

Former Storm Chasers Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez, Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez, and Jorge Soler are in the Royals' Opening Day lineup. Adalberto Mondesi was slated at the team's starting shortstop, but was placed on the 10-day IL prior to the season.

San Diego's roster features more former Omaha players than any team other than Kansas City, opening the season with three Omaha alumni on its active roster and another on the Injured List. Chicago (NL) and Milwaukee each have two former Chasers on their rosters. There are 12 teams that feature at least one Omaha alum.

Jarrod Dyson, Zack Greinke, Mike Moustakas, and Manny Piña are the only active Major League players who played in Omaha at Rosenblatt Stadium as members of the Omaha Royals. Every active Omaha alumnus in the Major Leagues except for Greinke has played at Werner Park.

Omaha Alums on 2021 Opening Day Rosters:

Atlanta Braves (1)

Will Smith (2012-13)

Baltimore Orioles (1)

Jorge López (2018)

Chicago Cubs (2)

Jason Adam (2014, 2018)

Alec Mills (2016)

Chicago White Sox (1)

Liam Hendriks (2014)

Cincinnati Reds (1)

Mike Moustakas (2010-2011, 2014)

Houston Astros (1)

Zack Greinke (2004)

Kansas City Royals (16 + 1 IL)

Scott Barlow (2018, 2019)

Wade Davis (2016)

Hunter Dozier (2016-2018)

Danny Duffy (2011, 2013-2015, 2017)

Jarrod Dyson (2010-2013, 2016)

Cam Gallagher (2017-2018)

Jesse Hahn (2018)

Greg Holland (2009-2011)

Jakob Junis (2016-2017)

Nicky Lopez (2018-2019)

Whit Merrifield (2014-2017)

Mike Minor (2016)

Salvador Perez (2011-2012, 2018)

Josh Staumont (2017-2019)

Jorge Soler (2017-2018)

Kyle Zimmer (2017, 2019)

Adalberto Mondesi (2016-2019) - IL

Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

Scott Alexander (2014-2017)

Milwaukee Brewers (2)

Lorenzo Cain (2011-2012, 2014, 2016)

Manny Piña (2010-2011, 2013)

New York Mets (1 + 1 IL)

Jacob Barnes (2019)

Jose Martinez (2015-2016) - IL

San Diego Padres (3 + 1 IL)

Tim Hill (2019)

Eric Hosmer (2011, 2014)

Wil Myers (2012)

Matt Strahm (2017) - IL

Texas Rangers (1)

Ian Kennedy (2018)

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season on May 4 vs. St. Paul at Werner Park. The full schedule can be found here and single-game tickets for the opening series are on sale now.

