Sounds Announce Group Outings for 2021 Season on Sale Now

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds announced today its premium hospitality and group areas are on sale for the 2021 season. Opening Day at First Horizon Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m.

First Horizon Park's newest hospitality area Hit City Hall is positioned adjacent to The Band Box and will be able to accommodate groups of up to 125, the most of any hospitality area in the ballpark. The amenities include over 4,000 square feet of space while parties enjoy their all-you-can-eat buffet in the climate-controlled area.

First Horizon Park offers several other hospitality areas, ranging from premier group seating behind home plate to general group seating in the outfield.

All group hospitality areas are being set up with proper social distancing and fan safety procedures enforced per guidance from the Metro Public Health Department.

The Nashville Sounds will deploy a month-to-month approach for single-game ticket sales and promotion announcements in 2021. Single-game ticket sales for games May 11 through May 23 will begin on Thursday, April 15 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets or by phone at 615-690-4487.

Hit City Hall - NEW in 2021

$55 per person (minimum 50 tickets required).

Climate-controlled hospitality party tent located on the first base concourse.

Pod-style Reserved seating along first base line in sections 122-124.

Conveniently located adjacent to The Band Box.

Accommodates groups of 50-125.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water, tea & lemonade (two-hour service).

Field Suites - Four-Suite Area Available Each Game

$4,000 for the entire 4-suite area ($100 per person).

Private luxury suites with a hospitality host.

Accommodates groups up to 40.

Each reservation includes 40 tickets and two parking passes.

Reserved group stadium seating behind home plate

Climate-controlled suites located behind outdoor seating.

Access to the private bar and restrooms in the Field Suites lobby.

Suite catering options available.

Includes $1,000 food & beverage credit.

Budweiser Deck (First Base Side) & Advance Financial Deck (Third Base Side) - Club Level

$65 per person.

Private party decks located on each side of the Club Level.

Accommodates groups of 20-35 (additional Club Level seats available upon request).

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (two-hour service).

Budweiser & Bud Light draft beer included.

Club Suites - Club Level

$500 per suite.

Private luxury suite with hospitality host on the Club Level.

Accommodates groups up to eight (8).

Each suite includes eight (8) tickets and two (2) parking passes.

Access to the Brauer Club Lounge on the Club Level.

Climate-controlled.

Suite catering options available for pre-order.

Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place

$45 per person (minimum 50 tickets required).

Party porch located above the right-center field wall.

Accommodates groups of 50-100.

Pod-style General Admission seating available in the porch.

All-you-can-eat picnic with soda, water & tea (1.5-hour service).

George Dickel 4-Tops

$150 per table.

Tables located beyond right field fence, in front of The Band Box.

Accommodates individual groups of four (4) or up to 60 total guests.

Includes four (4) tickets and table-top seating.

Wait service available to serve from The Band Box menu.

AMi Power Alley

$40 per person (minimum 16 tickets required).

Party area located beyond the outfield wall next to The Band Box.

Accommodates groups of 16-24.

Features popular 4-Top seating with exclusive hospitality host.

Intimate space with relaxed outdoor patio furniture.

Pepsi Pavilion - Birthday Parties presented by Dippin' Dots Ice Cream

$30 per child (minimum 10 tickets required).

Reserved party space in the Pepsi Pavilion with hospitality host.

Party experience includes one (1) General Admission ticket per person.

Includes pizza or hot dogs, drinks and Dippin' Dots ice cream.

One (1) free round of mini golf per child.

Free "Happy Birthday" scoreboard message for the birthday child.

One (1) free Sounds mini-bat for the birthday child.

Hyundai Deck - Field of Dreams presented by Kraft Heinz

$35 per child (minimum 10 tickets required).

Reserved party space in the Hyundai Deck with hospitality host.

Party experience includes one (1) General Admission ticket per person.

Includes pizza or hot dogs, drinks and Dippin' Dots Ice Cream.

One (1) free round of mini golf and one (1) souvenir baseball per child.

Facial coverings are required for individuals ages two and older per Major League Baseball policy. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests. For more information about First Horizon Park's comprehensive safety plan, please visit https://www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 when the Sounds visit the Toledo Mud Hens. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

