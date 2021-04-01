Fifth Third Field to Host Alternate Site Games

TOLEDO, OH - Fifth Third Field will host seven alternate site games for the Detroit Tigers during the month of April. Fans can purchase pods of up to six tickets to watch the games and selected workouts, beginning with the first matchup against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 8 at 2:15 p.m.

The team is scheduled to play 10 alternate site games prior to the start of the Triple-A Season; the Mud Hens' season opener at Fifth Third Field is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for alternate site games and $5 for workouts and go on sale beginning Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Very limited seating is available for each contest and tickets must be purchased in advance at mudhens.com. All health and safety protocols mandated by the State of Ohio and Major League Baseball will be in place and observed.

Game Notes

The player pool is an extended Spring Training roster that includes players not on the Tigers active 26-man roster and could play in Toledo this summer.

Alternate site games will be played like Spring Training games-- contests may not go a full nine innings and parts may be simulated games.

Limited concessions will be available on the concourse.

Only the Main Concourse and Field Level Seating Bowl will be open to fans for Spring Training alternate site games and workouts

Seating Pods limited to six members of your family or trusted friends.

Click here for complete Know Before You Go Safety Guidelines

Home Alternate Site Games Schedule

April 8 vs Chicago Cubs | Game: 2:15 pm. Gates: 1 p.m.

April 15 vs Cincinnati Reds | TBD

April 16 vs Cincinnati Reds | TBD

April 20 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | TBD

April 21 vs Pittsburgh Pirates | TBD

April 22 vs Pittsburgh Pirates | TBD

April 23 vs Pittsburgh Pirates | TBD

Open Workout Dates | Practice time: TBD

April 17

April 18

**All dates and times are subject to change.

**Additional open workout dates possible

