November Ticket Information

The box office is operated by the City of Winston-Salem and still remains closed. We will keep you informed when they plan to re-open, but this is not a decision made by the Thunderbirds, since the box office is operated by the city.

For those who are on the payment plan, since the box office remains closed, we will not be charging cards this month of November.

We will notify you before any charges are made. So please check our website, social media and your e-mails.

You will be notified before any charges are made to your account.

Any questions regarding the box office re-opening you can contact the box office manager Lee Shapiro at [email protected]

We know it has been a time of uncertainty, the Carolina Thunderbirds are working hard to create a wonderful 2020-2021 season for our flock! Please stay informed by checking your e-mails and the team's official social media sites.

If you have any questions regarding season tickets, please email Kaitlyn at [email protected]

In regards to single game tickets:

If you purchased single-game tickets for one of our remaining home games that we did not play, we have not been able to issue refunds because of the box office closure. Due to phase three being extended, the box office remains closed, they have come up with a solution for contactless refunds.

All you must do is mail in your unused tickets from those remaining games (March 21st, 27th, 28th, and 29th) with your contact information (Name and best phone number to reach you) to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Box Office:

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Attn: Lee Shapiro

PO BOX 68

Winston-Salem, NC 27102

This is the only way we have currently for you to receive a refund for your unused single-game tickets from our last remaining games which were not played due to COVID-19.

If you have any questions you can reach out to the Box Office Manager Lee Shapiro

Direct: (336) 734-1582

[email protected]

Thank you for your time and stay safe!

