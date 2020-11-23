Danbury Adds Martin, Mitsionis through Dispersal Draft

November 23, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





The Danbury Hat Tricks have added forwards Daniel Martin and Alex Mitsionis through the Mentor Ice Breakers Dispersal Draft.

"Daniel and Alex came up on our radar as high quality people and solid players," commented head coach Anthony Bohn.

Martin, 24, has been a noted scorer in the FPHL for the last three seasons. He spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Carolina Thunderbirds, where he notched 17 goals and 17 assists in 40 games. He also earned a three-game call-up to the SPHL with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Mitsionis, 24, skated last season with Ockelbo HC in Sweden's Division 3, logging 17 goals and 17 assists in 20 games. He last saw FHL action in 2017-18, when he played three games with the Cornwall Nationals.

