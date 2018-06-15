Nothing Going for Larks in Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN- The Bismarck Larks came out on the wrong side of a 4-1 decision against the Rochester Honkers. Hendry Rodriguez started on the mound for the Larks and took home the hard luck loss even though he only allowed three runs in seven innings. The Larks fall to 10-7 on the season and in a tie for second place in the Northwoods League Standings.

Rodriguez was lights out on the mound except for the third inning where three runs came around to score. He pitched five, 1-2-3 innings and struck out six batters. Evan Miller came into the game on the mound in the eighth inning and allowed one run to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

The bats were asleep all night as they scattered six hits and had one big rally late in the ninth inning that saw the bases loaded with nobody out. Matt Warkentin drove one deep into center field to drive in the only run of the game for the Larks and made it first and third with one out, down by three runs. The game would then end on a groundball double play up the middle.

The Larks fall by the score of 4-1 and are now 10-7 on the season. They will be back in action tomorrow night against the Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field with first pitch scheduled for 7:05PM. Catch all the action on http://mixlr.com/larksbaseball/.

