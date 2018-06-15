Bullfrogs Snap Mallards Streak

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (14-4) had their 12 game winning streak snapped by the Green Bay Bullfrogs (7-11) in a 6-4 loss on Friday night at Warner Park. The Bullfrogs offense pounded out eight hits and came through with critical knocks in big moments to put runs on the board. Meanwhile, the Mallards mustered just one big inning offensively and were held scoreless otherwise.

Turning Point

In the top of the fifth, the Bullfrogs scored four runs on three hits, chasing Mallards starter Ryan Kutt (Illinois) out of the ballgame. The Mallards stormed back in the bottom of the fifth as Jesse Forestell (Western Michigan), Drew Campbell (Louisville) and Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) all picked up base knocks to set the stage for a Jake Randa(NW Florida State) bases-clearing triple. The South Division leader in RBI came through and the play ignited the Madison crowd and pulled the Mallards within one.

However, the Mallards were shut down by Bullfrogs starter Leo Perez who worked out of the inning clinging to the Green Bay lead. The Madison offense was never able to threaten again as the Bullfrogs bullpen worked four scoreless frames, allowing just one hit after Madison's big fifth inning.

Top Mallards

- Madison center fielder Drew Campbell(Louisville) ripped a double in the third inning and then knocked in a run with a single in the fifth inning, putting the Mallards on the board and chasing Green Bay starter Leo Perez out of the game.

- Jake Randa picked up three RBI, upping his division-leading total to 18.

- Mallards designated hitter David Vinsky(Northwood) picked up two base knocks and swiped a bag.

Next Up

The Mallards travel to Battle Creek tomorrow to take on the Bombers. They'll play two with the Bombers before an off day on Monday. The Mallards will be back at the Duck Pond next Tuesday for a matchup with the Rockford Rivets. For tickets and more information visit mallardsbaseball.com. Make sure to catch every Mallards game game on The Zone, 1670 AM and 96.7 FM.

