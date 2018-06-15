Bullfrogs Late Rally Falls Short in Tough Loss at Madison

Madison, Wisc. - The visiting Green Bay Bullfrogs (6-11) had a combined four runners on base in the final two innings of action; however, the Frogs were unable to capitalize on those chances in a tight 5-1 defeat to the host Madison Mallards (14-3) from the Duck Pond at Warner Park in Madison. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the eighth, Green Bay had its best opportunity with runners on second and third base with one out, but could not scratch a run across the plate.

The Bullfrogs conclude the two-game set at the Duck Pond tomorrow evening with a chance to split the series and end the Mallard's impressive 12-game win streak. First pitch is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start. Fans can tune in to the live radio broadcast on WOCO (107.1 FM) or online at WOCO.Caster.FM.

Ethan Ibarra (Junior, St. Cloud State) topped the Bullfrogs hitting charts, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of singles. Jake Munoz (Sophomore, Univ. of San Francisco) went 1-for-3 with a walk, while Alejandro Gonzalez (Freshman, Hillsborough CC), Eddy Gonzalez (Junior, Incarnate Word), Leo Perez (Freshman, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi) and Cooper Morrison (Sophomore, UC Davis) all contributed a 1-for-4 effort.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first four and a half innings of action before the Mallards broke through in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of RBI singles from Drew Ober and Jake Randa put Madison in front 2-0.

The Frogs cut the deficit in half after Tate Soderstrom (Freshman, Univ. of Arizona) reached on an error scoring Eddy Gonzalez from third base to make it a 2-1 game. The Mallards added a trio of insurance runs in the home half of the eighth on a two-RBI triple and run-scoring single to stretch the advantage out to 5-1. Green Bay threatened with runners on first and second base in the ninth inning with one out, but the Mallards tallied back-to-back strike outs to secure the victory.

Madison starting pitcher Sean Leland got the win, improving to 2-0. Green Bay starter Jason Applegate (Junior, Villanova) took the loss, falling to 1-1. Applegate posted another quality start, allowing two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

