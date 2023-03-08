Northwoods League's 'Share the Glove' Grant Returns for 2023

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are pleased to once again accept applications for the annual "Share the Glove" grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation. Entering its sixth year of the "Share the Glove" initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has awarded more than $220,000 in baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities. In support of this mission, the Foundation will be awarding 23 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations throughout communities with a Northwoods League Affiliate. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will be awarding a Youth Baseball Equipment Grant in 2023.

What is the grant?

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding nearly $50,000 in Rawlings youth baseball and softball equipment through "Share the Glove" grants this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2,000, will include one sets of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, eight bats, and one bucket of practice balls.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization must qualify as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3).

Organization may not be an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization.

Organization must provide opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

To apply for the grant, click the link HERE. Applications are due by Friday, April 28, 2023.

2023 DOCK SPIDERS SCHEDULE

The Dock Spiders begin their seventh season on Memorial Day (May 29) against the Green Bay Rockers at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

