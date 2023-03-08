Huskies Sign Minnesota State Pitcher to 2023 Roster

Duluth, Minn. - The 2023 Northwoods League roster construction is underway, and Minnesota's own Chas Melvin has signed a summer contract with the Duluth Huskies. Melvin, a Frazee, MN native, signed with Minnesota State University in 2021 as part of the Mavericks' early signing class. A right-handed pitcher for the Perham Yellowjackets, Melvin won the 2021 Heart of the Lakes Player of the Year honors to go with class AA All-State and All-Section recognitions, according to msumavericks.com. Over is last season with Perham, Chas held an impressive 1.42 ERA.

Mavericks Assistant coach PJ McIntee noted how the Frazee native's best ball is still ahead of him, and that Melvin has a three-pitch arsenal that he can throw strikes with. "My goals including developing my off-speed (pitches) more and just becoming a better overall pitcher," Melvin said. Like many residents of northern Minnesota, Chas enjoys hunting and fishing in his down time, though he says he is allergic to fish.

Welcome to the Duluth Huskies family, Chas! We look forward to seeing you on the mound this summer!

