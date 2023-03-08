Huskies Sign Minnesota State Pitcher to 2023 Roster
March 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release
Duluth, Minn. - The 2023 Northwoods League roster construction is underway, and Minnesota's own Chas Melvin has signed a summer contract with the Duluth Huskies. Melvin, a Frazee, MN native, signed with Minnesota State University in 2021 as part of the Mavericks' early signing class. A right-handed pitcher for the Perham Yellowjackets, Melvin won the 2021 Heart of the Lakes Player of the Year honors to go with class AA All-State and All-Section recognitions, according to msumavericks.com. Over is last season with Perham, Chas held an impressive 1.42 ERA.
Mavericks Assistant coach PJ McIntee noted how the Frazee native's best ball is still ahead of him, and that Melvin has a three-pitch arsenal that he can throw strikes with. "My goals including developing my off-speed (pitches) more and just becoming a better overall pitcher," Melvin said. Like many residents of northern Minnesota, Chas enjoys hunting and fishing in his down time, though he says he is allergic to fish.
Welcome to the Duluth Huskies family, Chas! We look forward to seeing you on the mound this summer!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from March 8, 2023
- Rockers Add Two Right-Handed Pitchers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Add Two Wagner College Infielders - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Sign Minnesota State Pitcher to 2023 Roster - Duluth Huskies
- Northwoods League's 'Share the Glove' Grant Returns for 2023 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Bert Kreischer Fully Loaded Tour Coming in June - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Duluth Huskies Stories
- Huskies Sign Minnesota State Pitcher to 2023 Roster
- Coach Peterson Departs for Cardinals Organization
- Huskies Announce New Broadcast Director
- Kalamazoo comes to life early to claim first title; Huskies fall to 0-4 in championship game
- Huskies Advance to Northwoods League Championship with 5-3 Win over Willmar