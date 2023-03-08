Rockers Add Two Right-Handed Pitchers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers announced two more pitchers to their 2023 roster Wednesday, with right-handers Freddie Romano and Grayson Walker set to join the Rockers this upcoming summer.

Junior Freddie Romano hails from Southwest Virginia Community College and is set to build on a successful 2022 campaign at Dawson Community College. Last year at Dawson he posted a 6-2 record spanning 40.2 innings pitched, while striking out 46 batters, and finishing with a 2.88 ERA. As a result, he was named an all-conference performer in the nine starts he had and will look to continue that trend heading into 2023. This is not his first stint with Rockers field manager Chris Krepline, as Romano pitched for Krepline with the Minnesota Mud Puppies in the Northwoods League in 2021. During that summer, he tossed in 16.1 innings, while recording 13 K's, two saves, and a 2.76 ERA.

Out of Dickinson College, Grayson Walker enters his sophomore season after pitching in the New York Collegiate Baseball League last summer. Last summer, he pitched in 37 innings, while striking out 47 batters, and only registered 10 walks while posting a 2.67 ERA. He was named to the All-Star team and the All-League team following his solid summer in New York, and his four-pitch mix of a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup make him a great fit for the Green Bay pitching staff. So far in 2023, Walker has struck out 12 batters in 8.2 innings pitched, and recently gave up no earned runs and no hits in three innings pitched vs Scranton back on March 5.

As the Rockers announce more new players throughout March, the roster continues to get more full, with opening day roughly two-and-a-half months away and the home opener at Capital Credit Union Park set for May 30.

