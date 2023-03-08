Bert Kreischer Fully Loaded Tour Coming in June

March 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters announced today that Turtle Creek Stadium will play host to the Bert Kreischer: Fully Loaded Tour on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023. Tickets will be released for general sale on Friday, March 10th, 2023, at 10 a.m. on FullyLoadedFestival.com.

In conjunction with Bert Kreischer and Outback Presents, the Pit Spitters are making good on their promise to bring headliner events to the Traverse City market and Turtle Creek Stadium! In 2021, the stadium hosted the likes of country music sensation Old Dominion and the Stunt-tacular Nitro Circus experience and remains committed to utilizing Turtle Creek Stadium to host a wide variety of non-baseball events.

"We are always on the lookout for opportunities like this that are going to bring exciting, marquee events to Traverse City. Timing can be challenging, but when it works out, we believe Traverse City is a destination market and the support will be there." said Joe Chamberlin, CEO of the Pit Spitters. "Bert is one of the biggest names in comedy right now so we could not be more excited to have him at Turtle Creek Stadium and look forward to hosting a packed house!"

Bert "The Machine" Kreischer announced today he will be starting the party back up this summer with his second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival on June 14th at sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country. Turtle Creek Stadium will host the biggest comedy event of the year with a "Fully Loaded" line-up that includes Tiffany Haddish, Fortune Feimster, Big Jay Oakerson, Jay Pharoah, and Chad Daniels, all making their Traverse City debut.

Artist presale tickets go on sale today, March 8th at 10 a.m., with a Pit Spitters presale for sponsors and season ticket holders on March 9th at 10 a.m., and tickets to the general public going on sale on March 10th, at 10 a.m. For more information about ticket on sale please visit the Fully Loaded Festival site athttps://fullyloadedfestival.com/.

