Northwoods League Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update (May 7)

Willmar, Minn. - The Northwoods League continues to closely monitor the developments related to COVID-19 and the different ways in which each sub-region in the Northwoods League is responding. Fan, player, and personnel safety remains our primary focus. Because the situation changes almost daily, and differently in each area where the League operates, our approach is to remain creative, nimble, and adaptable to how each situation unfolds throughout the entire League footprint so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played.

However, as of today, because of the regime of governmental restrictions currently in effect and their resulting impact on the League's ability to maintain a workable schedule, the May 26th opening date for Northwoods League teams has been postponed indefinitely league-wide. The League will continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates to see where play might safely commence, consider the league-wide impacts of each location's status, and will adjust various contingency plans accordingly. Following this process, the League will continue to make frequent assessments, taking into consideration any local and state-wide updates, and will immediately communicate any further changes to the status of the League schedule.

In the meantime, we want to sincerely thank our fans, players, personnel and partners who play an important role in making the Stingers an impactful part of West Central Minnesota. We look forward to safely coming together as soon as possible.

