Pit Spitters Opening Day Postponed

May 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters, in conjunction with the Northwoods League today, announced that the opening of the 2020 baseball season will be postponed.

Due to national and state governmental guidelines and the desire to create a healthy environment for fans, players and staff, Opening Day, presented by 4Front Credit Union, will be pushed back to a yet to be determined date.

"While we are certainly disappointed that we won't be able to open up the 2020 season this month, we know it's the right call given current public health restrictions." said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "We understand and support the league's decision to delay the start of the season and we are optimistic that as circumstances improve in the coming weeks we will be enjoying baseball as well as other events at Turtle Creek Stadium in the very near future."

"In the wake of this pandemic, we recognize things at the ballpark will be different and our goal is to create a safe and enjoyable atmosphere not only for baseball games but for other events." Graham continued. "Our staff is working hard to develop and implement plans that will allow fans, players and staff to return to Turtle Creek Stadium with the necessary social distancing adjustments."

"We are a community-based organization and we know that our brand of fun can help our Northern Michigan community through this difficult time. Getting back to playing baseball on a beautiful summer night will be a great step towards returning to normalcy as soon as public health restrictions allow us to do that." said Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin. "We can't wait for our team to hit the field and start their defense of the 2019 Northwoods League championship."

The league office will continue to monitor the governmental guidelines within their seven state and Canadian geographical footprint and adjust plans accordingly.

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium will be posted on the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com, and across all of our social media channels.

Individual game tickets are not currently on sale but will be made available to the public once a season start date has been determined.

