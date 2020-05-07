Northwoods League Postpones Start of 2020 Season

May 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders were scheduled to open their 2020 season on Tuesday, May 26th, but the Northwoods League released the following statement Thursday morning postponing the start of the 2020 season.

"The Northwoods League continues to closely monitor the developments related to COVID-19 and the different ways in which each sub-region in the Northwoods League is responding. Fan, player, and personnel safety remains our primary focus. Because the situation changes almost daily, and differently in each area where the League operates, our approach is to remain creative, nimble, and adaptable to how each situation unfolds throughout the entire League footprint so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played.

However, as of today, because of the regime of governmental restrictions currently in effect and their resulting impact on the League's ability to maintain a workable schedule, the May 26th opening date for Northwoods League teams has been postponed indefinitely league-wide. The League will continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates to see where play might safely commence, consider the league-wide impacts of each location's status, and will adjust various contingency plans accordingly. Following this process, the League will continue to make frequent assessments, taking into consideration any local and state-wide updates, and will immediately communicate any further changes to the status of the League schedule."

Dock Spiders staff and personnel will continue to update all fans, season ticket holders, sponsors, host families, staff, and other supporters with future updates as they become available.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.