Northwest League Championship Series Set, Eugene Faces Spokane

EUGENE, OR - Here. We Go. The Eugene Emeralds will be facing the Spokane Indians in the Northwest League Championship Series, as the Indians defeated the Everett Aquasox in the decisive Game 3 on Friday, 5-4.

Due to a scheduling conflict at Avista Stadium in Spokane over the weekend, the Eugene Emeralds will host all 5 games of the best-of-5 championship series at PK Park, beginning Sunday, September 9th with Game 1 at 5:05pm, and Games 2 and 3 the following Monday and Tuesday at 7:05pm. If necessary, Games 4 and 5 will be on Wednesday and Thursday, with each game beginning at 7:05pm.

The Eugene Emeralds, owners of the league's worst overall record (we know), swept the Hillsboro Hops, owners of the league's best record, in their first round series, 2 games to none. This also marked the third straight season the Ems eliminated the Hops in the playoffs. The Spokane Indians bested the Everett Aquasox 2 games to 1. The 2018 matchup marks the third straight championship appearance for the Ems, a first in franchise history. For Spokane, this is their first trip to the NWL Championship since 2010.

Box seat tickets for the entirety of the championship series will be only $5! The Emeralds' box office will be open at 9am on Sunday, September 9th, so fans can purchase tickets to any of the championship games. Tickets can also be purchased now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com. Join us at PK Park for the ultimate journey from worst-to-first!

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For the third consecutive season, the Ems will be in the NWL Championship series, looking to avenge last season's loss to Vancouver. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and were nominated for the Larry MacPhail Award for a seventh consecutive year in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

