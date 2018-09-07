Six-Run Fourth Propels Sox to Victory, 8-3

Everett, WA - The Everett AquaSox bats came alive in the fourth inning of Game Two in the NWL Divisional Series against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium, scoring six runs off five hits. Spokane rallied back but it proved not to be enough as Everett forced Game Three on Friday at 1:05 PM with an 8-3 victory Thursday night.

The pitching duel between Indians Jake Latz and AquaSox Orlando Razo lasted three innings until Everett found their groove. Latz started the game with three consecutive 1-2-3 innings while Razo allowed only two hits.

In the fourth inning, the tides would change for Latz as Charlie McConnell singled on the first pitch he saw. Matt Sanders doubled two pitches later putting runners on second and third for AquaSox Center Fielder, Josh Stowers. Stowers got hit in the shin to load the bases for Cal Raleigh. Latz battled Raleigh in his at-bat but proved to be not enough as Raleigh's patience paid off as he walked, bringing McConnell home for the first AquaSox run of the game. The next batter, Bobby Honeyman singles to right field scored Sanders and Stowers, 3-0 Frogs. Ryne Ogren followed up Honeyman with a ball hit to right fielder Starling Joseph who misplayed the ball in the air allowing Raleigh to score, Honeyman, advanced to third and Ogren ended up with a double. The AquaSox would lead 4-0 with no outs in the inning. Nick Rodriguez hit a ground ball to second baseman Diosbel Arias, but the Indians were unable to turn the double play. Honeyman however, crossed the play for the fifth run of the game. Jansiel Rivera wasted no time in his at-bat singling to left field scoring Ogren, 6-0 AquaSox. A force out and strikeout ended the AquaSox fourth inning.

Razo started the bottom of the fourth with a strikeout of Sherten Apostel, however, back-to-back singles by Francisco Ventura and Tanner Gardner puts two Indians on base for Isaias Quiroz. On the fourth pitch, Quiroz hit a line drive home run to left field cutting into the AquaSox lead, 6-3.

Both teams called upon their bullpens to finish the game, with the Indians relying on Tai Tiedemann, Bobby Eveld, Francisco Villegas, Werner Leal and Kyle Keith. The AquaSox would rely on the arms of Cody Brown who replaced Razo in the fifth inning. Razo finished the game 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB and 2 SO on the night. Dayeison Arias replaced Brown in the bottom of the eighth inning who went 3.0 IP and collected 3 SO. Razo would get his first professional postseason win as the AquaSox force a Game Three tomorrow at Avista Stadium at 1:05 PM.

W: C. Brown (1-0)

L: J. Latz (0-1)

SV: D. Arias (1)

