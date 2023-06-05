Noelvi Marte Named Southern League Player of the Month

June 5, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts infielder Noelvi Marte has been named Southern League Player of the Month for May. This is the third accolade Marte has received this year after already winning two Player of the Week awards.

Last month, Marte batted .343/.409/.626 and led the league in average (.343), hits (34), total bases (62), and home runs (seven). He was second in runs (22), was third in slugging percentage (.626) and OPS (1.035). He was fifth in doubles (seven) and on-base percentage (.409). He recorded 12 multi-hit games and separate hitting streaks of seven and eight games.

The infielder's red-hot month led the Lookouts to a 15-10 record in May and vaulted them into the playoff race. Chattanooga only trails division-leading Tennessee by a half-game with 18 more games to go in the first half.

Marte and the Lookouts aim to regain first place as they begin a stretch of 12 home games in 13 days. The first homestand begins Tuesday, June 6 at 7:15 p.m. against the Birmingham Barons. Tickets for the next homestand and the rest of the year are available now and can be purchased on Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.