Stephens, De Avila Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

June 5, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - In partnership with Farm Bureau, the Mississippi Braves announced that outfielder Landon Stephens and left-handed pitcher Luis De Avila are the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 25-year-old Stephens exploded for eight hits, two homers, two doubles, and eight RBI in the first three games of the Birmingham series. The outfielder blasted a three-run, go-ahead home run on Friday to lift the M-Braves to a win.

Stephens has reached base in the last five games. The Miami University (Ohio) grad is batting .219 with a .353 OBP, seven home runs, five doubles, 25 RBI in 39 games for the M-Braves this season.

Atlanta signed Stephens as a non-drafted free agent on June 15, 2020. Stephens is a native of Hamilton, Ohio.

The 21-year-old De Avila posted a season-high six shutout innings on Saturday at Birmingham. The left-hander allowed one hit and four walks with seven strikeouts.

De Avila is 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA in 43 innings over 10 starts. His ERA (3.35, 5th) and opponent batting average (.209, T-3rd) rank top five in the Southern League. The left-hander has gone five innings in five of his last six starts.

Atlanta drafted De Avila in Rule 5 from Kansas City in December of 2021. De Avila is a native of San Estanislao, Columbia.

