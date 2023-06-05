Blue Wahoos Return Home for Their Longest Homestand of the Year

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, June 6 as they welcome the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays Double-A) to Blue Wahoos Stadium! With 12 games in 13 days, this is the longest homestand of the regular season as the Blue Wahoos look to clinch a first-half division championship.

On Tuesday, it's another Doggone Tuesday of the season presented by Anderson Subaru and Pepsi. When purchased in advance, every ticket is the same price - $18 - and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. And dogs can come to the ballpark for free with a paid human ticket!

On Wednesday, we celebrate Pensacola's 2022 Southern League Championship with another Winning Wednesday presented by Hill-Kelly! Join us for ballpark bingo and family fun. Plus, Wednesday is the first installment of our Summer Fireworks series with a mid-week postgame show.

Thursday is another Mullet Thursday featuring the Blue Wahoos' fun-loving alternate identity. Enjoy drink specials throughout the night!

On Friday, arrive early as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos 2022 Southern League Champions t-shirt presented by Total Fire Protection!

Saturday is another Fireworks Saturday presented by Hancock Whitney Bank. Sunday is a Military Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 with postgame catch on the field!

Plus, on Sunday we celebrate The Nine night presented by Cox Communications as the Blue Wahoos celebrate the history and legacy of the Negro Leagues. The Blue Wahoos will wear the uniforms of the Pensacola Seagulls, members of the 1949 Negro Southern League.

