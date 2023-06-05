Homestand Highlights: June 6-11 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series tomorrow, June 6 at 6:35 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers). The homestand features great promotions, including Thirsty Thursday Collection Michelob Ultra/M-Braves Trucker Caps, a Beach Towel Giveaway, and Saturday Postgame Fireworks!

Tuesday, June 6 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (3-2, 2.32) vs. RHP Tobias Myers (3-2, 5.06)

Wednesday, June 7 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Wine Wednesday: FREE Wine Tasting on the Third Base Party Deck from 5:30-7:00pm courtesy of Pinot Project Wines with guest sommelier Scott Mason from Madison Cellars!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (1-5, 4.22) vs. RHP Christian Mejias (2-3, 5.40)

Thursday, June 8 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Collection Trucker Cap Giveaway: The first 333 adult fans (21 & Over) get a limited-edition Collection Trucker Cap, presented by Michelob Ultra!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill will host Live Trivia, beginning at 6 pm!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Scott Blewett (2-2, 4.38) vs. RHP Carlos Rodriguez (2-2, 3.72)

Friday, June 9 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Beach Towel Giveaway: Our salute to summer continues with early arriving fans getting a Mississippi Braves beach towel, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (2-4, 3.35) vs. TBA

Saturday, June 10 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an Island-Themed Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Ambetter from Magnolia Healthcare!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. RHP Justin Jarvis (6-2, 2.54)

Sunday, June 11 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm CT

Pregame Catch on the Field: MLB Play Ball Weekend invites fans of all ages to a pregame catch on the field from 1:20-1:40pm!

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles vs. RHP Tobias Myers

Series Information:

This will be the third series between the M-Braves the Shuckers this season. Biloxi leads the season series five-games-to-four. Biloxi is tied for second in the South Division with a 26-25 record while the M-Braves are fourth with a 24-26 record.

The Biloxi Shuckers are in their eighth season as a baseball club, all of which have been the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers have been in three Southern League Championship Series, losing all three (2015, 2018, 2019). In the club's first season in 2015, the Shuckers famously opened the season on a 54-game road trip while completing construction of MGM Park.

M-Braves Top-30 Prospects: No. 11 RHP Victor Vodnik, No. 13 INF Cal Conley, No. 14 OF Jesse Franklin V, No. 26 RHP Alan Rangel, No. 30 LHP Luis De Avila.

Shuckers Top-30 Prospects: No. 1 (No. 2 MLB) OF Jackson Chourio, No. 3 C Jeferson Quero, No. 5 INF Tyler Black, No. 9 RHP Abner Uribe, No. 10 RHP Carlos Rodriguez, No. 15 INF Felix Valerio, No. 20 INF Freddy Zamora, No. 21 RHP Cam Robinson, No. 27 OF Carlos Rodriguez.

