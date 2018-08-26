No Playoffs for Pirates

Following a 9-4 loss to the Elizabethton Twins on Sunday night, the Bristol Pirates were eliminated from Appalachian League postseason contention.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Mikell Granberry and Chase Lambert, but the Twins scored twice in the second inning to tie up the game. Elizabethton would go on to take the lead on a three-run fifth inning, as Bristol was able to only get within one run of the Twins for the remainder of the game.

Making his second start with Bristol, Brad Case earned his first career loss after allowing five runs -- four earned -- on nine hits and three walks while striking out one over four innings. Also making his second appearance with Bristol, Lizardy Dicent threw two scoreless innings for the Pirates -- allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out three. Austin Shields allowed four runs over 1 2/3 innings, while Vince Deyzel recorded his sixth scoreless appearance in his last 10 games.

Lambert led the Pirates on offense for the second night in a row, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Victor Ngoepe finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, with his first-inning triple being the only extra-base hit of the night for Bristol.

The Pirates (29-36) will host the Danville Braves for the final three games of the 2018 season beginning on Monday night. As they try to snap a six-game losing streak, Bristol will also go for its first 30-win season since 2010 when the then-Bristol White Sox finished 32-36.

