Cold Pirates Clinging to Playoff Hopes after Loss

The Bristol Pirates find themselves on the verge of elimination from postseason contention after a 7-5 loss to the Elizabethton Twins on Saturday night.

With the loss, the only path for the Pirates to reach the playoffs is if they win all of their last four games while Kingsport loses all four of their final games. If the Mets win one more game the Pirates will be eliminated from postseason contention regardless of how they perform over the remainder of their season.

Roger Santana earned his sixth loss of the season on Saturday, which leaves him tied for the most losses in the Appalachian League with Johnson City reliever David Oca. Santana allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings. Luis Nova bounced back from his last outing in which he allowed three runs while recording no outs by allowing two walks and no hits over two innings. Pitching the final two innings of the game, Yerry De Los Santos allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out a career-high five batters.

Nearly all of the Pirates' offense in the loss was provided by Chase Lambert, who finished 1-for-5 with three RBI and a stolen base. Lambert was also involved in a play that scored another run for Bristol, as he reached on a fielding error by right fielder Jean Carlos Arias that scored Victor Ngoepe from third, but Lambert was not credited with an RBI for that play.

Gabriel Brito and Jeremias Portorreal were the only Pirates with multiple hits, as they combined to finish 4-for-7 with one double, one RBI and two runs scored.

The Pirates (29-35) will try to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday night in their series finale with the Elizabethton Twins. Sunday's game will be the final Church Bulletin Night of the season for Bristol, with all fans who bring a copy of their church's current weekly bulletin receiving $1 off admission.

